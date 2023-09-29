Rugby Weekly: Why Ireland should take Scotland extremely seriously

MURRAY KINSELLA AND Gavan Casey peer forward towards Ireland’s decisive pool game with Scotland, a team which still vaguely worries Gavan despite having lost to Ireland eight times in a row.

Ahead of tonight’s pivotal pool game with Italy, the lads also chat New Zealand, who concern Gavan even more. The man is frankly on edge.

Rugby Weekly / SoundCloud

Visit the42.ie/subscribe to get a 30% discount on an annual subscription to The 42 and gain access to all of the additional podcasts and content mentioned at the top of the episode.