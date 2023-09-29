Advertisement
Rugby Weekly: Why Ireland should take Scotland extremely seriously
Murray and Gav look ahead to Ireland’s last pool game.
MURRAY KINSELLA AND Gavan Casey peer forward towards Ireland’s decisive pool game with Scotland, a team which still vaguely worries Gavan despite having lost to Ireland eight times in a row.

Ahead of tonight’s pivotal pool game with Italy, the lads also chat New Zealand, who concern Gavan even more. The man is frankly on edge.


