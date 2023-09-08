Poll: Who do you think will win Rugby World Cup 2023?

ALL EYES TURN to Paris.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup commences tonight with 20 teams set to be in action in the pool stages before the knockout ties commence on the weekend of 14-15 October and the tournament culminates with the final on 28 October.

Advertisement

It is the tenth staging of the tournament in the race to see who wins the Webb Ellis Cup.

South Africa are the reigning champions, having defeated England in the 2019 final in Japan. Will the three-time winners triumph again or will it be New Zealand, the 2011 and 2015 victors?

Could we have another former champion succeed in Australia or England?

First-time winners in the hosts France or Ireland, ranked number one in the world rugby standings?

Let us know who you think will be crowned 2023 Rugby World Cup champions?

