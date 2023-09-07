Here's the full TV coverage guide for Rugby World Cup 2023

THE 2023 RUGBY World Cup kicks off tomorrow night in Paris, the hosts France taking on New Zealand in a heavyweight Pool A clash.
It’s the start of 48 games in the tournament schedule. There are 40 across the pool stages which last until Sunday 8 October, before the quarter-finals on the weekend of 14-15 October, the semi-finals on 21-22 October, the bronze final on the 27 October and the showpiece decider on 28 October.
TV viewers are well catered for with all games live.
Virgin Media’s coverage will be presented by Joe Molloy, he’ll be joined by pundits Rob Kearney, Matt Williams, Andrew Trimble, Fiona Hayes, Grace Davitt, Eimear Considine and Ian Madigan. Wales legend Alun Wyn Jones is part of this weekend’s punditry team.
Dave McIntyre and Ryle Nugent provide commentary, Alan Quinlan and Ian McKinley are on co-commentary duty while Tommy Martin will be pitch-side in France.
RTÉ coverage is hosted by Jacqui Hurley with Hugh Cahill, Des Curran and Connor Morris on commentary. Their list of pundits and co-commentators features Jamie Heaslip, Simon Zebo, Jerry Flannery, Stephen Ferris, Fiona Coghlan, Bernard Jackman, Hannah Tyrrell, Donal Lenihan and Darren Cave.
The RTÉ radio commentary duo are Michael Corcoran and David Humphreys, with their reporters in France including Clare MacNamara, Justin Treacy, Paul O’Flynn and Neil Treacy.
Finally ITV are also providing live coverage. Mark Pougatch hosts their presentation team with Brian O’Driscoll and Rory Best amongst their pundits. Other major rugby figure on punditry duty include Jonny Wikinson, Sam Warburton, Jamie Roberts, Greig Laidlaw, Bryan Habana, Clive Woodward, John Barclay, Philippa Tuttiett, Maggie Alphonsi, Sergio Parisse, Gareth Thomas, George Gregan, Ian McGeechan, Lawrence Dallaglio, and Sean Fitzpatrick.
Here’s the full schedule:
Rugby World Cup 2023
Friday 8 September
- 8.15pm: France v New Zealand (Pool A) – RTÉ, ITV1.
Saturday 9 September
- 12pm: Italy v Namibia (Pool A) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
- 2.30pm: Ireland v Romania (Pool B) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
- 5pm: Australia v Georgia (Pool C) – RTÉ, ITV1.
- 8pm: England v Argentina (Pool D) – RTÉ, ITV1.
Sunday 10 September
- 12pm: Japan v Chile (Pool D) – RTÉ, ITV1.
- 4.45pm: South Africa v Scotland (Pool B) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
- 8pm: Wales v Fiji (Pool C) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
Thursday 14 September
- 8pm: France v Uruguay (Pool A) – Virgin Media, ITV4.
Friday 15 September
- 8pm: New Zealand v Namibia (Pool A) – Virgin Media, ITV4.
Saturday 16 September
- 2pm: Samoa v Chile (Pool D) – Virgin Media, ITV4.
- 4.45pm: Wales v Portugal (Pool C) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
- 8pm: Ireland v Tonga (Pool B) – RTÉ, ITV1.
Sunday 17 September
- 2pm: South Africa v Romania (Pool B) – RTÉ, ITV1.
- 4.45pm: Australia v Fiji (Pool C) – RTÉ, ITV1.
- 8pm: England v Japan (Pool D) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
Wednesday 20 September
- 4.45pm: Italy v Uruguay (Pool A) – Virgin Media, ITV4.
Thursday 21 September
- 8pm: France v Namibia (Pool A) – RTÉ, ITV4.
Friday 22 September
- 4.45pm: Argentina v Samoa (Pool D) – RTÉ, ITV1.
Saturday 23 September
- 1pm: Georgia v Portugal (Pool C) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
- 4.45pm: England v Chile (Pool D) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
- 8pm: South Africa v Ireland (Pool B) – RTÉ, ITV1.
Sunday 24 September
- 4.45pm: Scotland v Tonga (Pool B) – RTÉ, ITV1.
- 8pm: Wales v Australia (Pool C) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
Wednesday 27 September
- 4.45pm: Uruguay v Namibia (Pool A) – Virgin Media, ITV4.
Thursday 28 September
- 8pm: Japan v Samoa (Pool D) – RTÉ, ITV4.
Friday 29 September
- 8pm: New Zealand v Italy (Pool A) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
Saturday 30 September
- 2pm: Argentina v Chile (Pool D) – RTÉ, ITV1.
- 4.45pm: Fiji v Georgia (Pool C) – RTÉ, ITV1.
- 8pm: Scotland v Romania (Pool B) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
Sunday 1 October
- 4.45pm: Australia v Portugal (Pool C) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
- 8pm: South Africa v Tonga (Pool B) – RTÉ, ITV1
Thursday 5 October
- 8pm: New Zealand v Uruguay (Pool A) – RTÉ ITV1.
Friday 6 October
- 8pm: France v Italy (Pool A) – RTÉ, ITV1.
Saturday 7 October
- 2pm: Wales v Georgia (Pool C) – RTÉ, ITV1.
- 4.45pm: England v Samoa (Pool D) – RTÉ, ITV1.
- 8pm: Ireland v Scotland (Pool B) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
Sunday 8 October
- 12pm: Japan v Argentina (Pool D) – Virgin Media, ITV1.
- 4.45pm: Tonga v Romania (Pool B) – RTÉ, ITV3.
- 8pm: Fiji v Portugal (Pool C) – RTÉ, ITV4.
Saturday 14 October
- Quarter-final: Winner Pool C v Runner-Up Pool D, 4pm – ITV1.
- Quarter-final: Winner Pool B v Runner-Up Pool A, 8pm – ITV1.
Sunday 15 October
- Quarter-final: Winner Pool D v Runner-Up Pool C, 4pm – ITV1 & TBC.
- Quarter-final: Winner Pool A v Runner-Up Pool B, 8pm – ITV1 & TBC.
Friday 20 October
- Semi-final: Q-final winner 1 v Q-final winner 2, 8pm – ITV1 & TBC.
Saturday 21 October
- Semi-final: Q-final winner 3 v Q-final winner 4, 8pm – ITV1 & TBC.
Friday 27 October
- Bronze final, 8pm – Virgin Media, ITV1.
Saturday 28 October
- Final, 8pm – RTÉ, Virgin Media, ITV1.
*****
* Virgin Media will show Ireland’s quarter-final if they qualify, along with the other game that day. RTÉ will show the other two quarter-finals.
* RTÉ will show Ireland’s semi-final if they qualify, Virgin Media will show the other semi-final.