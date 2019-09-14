Hosts and Scots bring the chaos to try and disrupt Ireland's progress

RWC Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Russia, Samoa

FROM THE MOMENT Jamie Heaslip fist-pumped as the name Scotland emerged to sit alongside Ireland as the Pool A headliners, it’s been difficult to avoid scanning the surface for the numerous potholes standing between Joe Schmidt’s men and the knockout stages.

First, and most certainly foremost, are Scotland (10/3 second-favorites to qualify as pool winner). By no means a consistent outfit, but a side who have consistently shown a fine appetite for rumbling with Ireland (2/9 favourites).

Ireland hold the edge in the age-old Celtic rivalry, hitting a backlash after a run of 12 straight Tests without a win against the Jocks to win 18 of the 24 Tests this century. That recent record means that when Ireland lose to Scotland, in tournament setting at least, it’s always a memorable affair.

Think of the Foot and Mouth Game, Triple Crowns lost at Croke Park or Ronan O’Gara’s final game. Just don’t mention that time the bus was a bit late getting into Murrayfield.

Laidlaw celebrates, Ireland wonder what went wrong. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Gregor Townsend will have his side primed to brand the Irish psyche with another painful World Cup sting.

It gets easier for the world number one side after the opening weekend, but of all the Tier 2 nations you might want to face in the World Cup, a host would always be a way down the list. With Russia shaping up to be the Pool whipping boys after losses to Connacht and the Jersey Reds to warm up, Japan (11/4 to qualify) have the luxury of focusing the majority of their mental resources on Ireland once they navigate Russia and the opening ceremony.

As if Lyn Jones’ men weren’t already up against it enough, they will have four days to recover from the opener before taking on the smash specialists Samoa. Then they get a nice nine-day rest before Ireland come knocking. Tough beat.

Samoa will be Ireland’s final opponent in the pool stage. The Pacific side’s name alone will get the juices flowing for fans, but some of their finest players have understandably succumbed to market forces and stayed away from the under-funded international scene.

As a result, Samoa had to go a circuitous route to qualify for the World Cup, seeing off Germany in a play-off. Having their players scattered far and wide means Samoa have already provided the tournament one of the stranger call-up stories.

In the rich tradition of Stephen Donald, the New Zealand landscape again provided a fitting back-drop after scrum-half Scott Malolua was unfortunate enough to suffer a dislocated shoulder in the 34-15 warm-up loss to Australia.

His injury led coach Steve Jackson to call up Pele Cowley and ask him to cut short a family skiing holiday in and swap the snow for the big show in Japan.

It’s a doubly nice moment for Cowley, as the Waikato 9 suffered a dislocated shoulder himself in the build-up to the 2015 tournament, but gets his chance to slide in at last.

Tim Nanai-Williams in action with Clermont last season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

There’s no need here to flag the talent within Ireland’s squad and most will be familiar with the attacking talents Scotland possess in their back-line with Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg and Sam Johnson – who caused England so many problems during the thrilling Twickenham fightback.

Japan are carrying their star wing Kenki Fukuoka despite an injury that could keep him sidelined beyond the Ireland game, so in the opening weeks treat yourself to watching Tim Nanai-Williams in Samoa’s outside backs and be sure to keep your eyes on Tim Nanai-Williams and Bristol pair Chris Vui and Jack Lam (a cousin of Pat) in the pack.

If it’s more Irish connections you’re after, Russia captain Vasily Artemyez went to school in Blackrock and was on the same senior cup side as Luke Fitzgerald, Niall Morris and Ian Madigan.

Key matches: With New Zealand or South Africa the likely teams awaiting those who progress from this pool, it’s debatable whether there is an easier path available for the pool winners.

That said, nobody’s ever won the World Cup after losing a pool game and progressin top is a damn sight better growing further performance anxiety for the knock-out stage. So all eyes will be on how Ireland and Scotland fare against each other in round one. Kick-off on Sunday 22 September will be at 10.45, watch it on RTE or eir Sport.

SQUADS

IRELAND: Rory Best, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Can Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier. Bundee Aki, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath. Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

SCOTLAND: Stuart McInally (c), John Barclay, Jonny Gray, Ryan Wilson, Fraser Brown, Hamish Watson, Zander Fagerson, Gordon Reid, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Allan Dell, WP Nel, George Turner, Scott Cummings, Ben Toolis, Blade Thomson, Jamie Ritchie, Greig Laidlaw, Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Finn Russell, Peter Horne, Sean Maitland, Duncan Taylor, Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, Chris Harris, Blair Kinghorn, Sam Johnson, George Horne.

JAPAN: Keita Inagaki, Yusuke Kizu, Jiwon Koo, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Ai Valu, Takuya Kitade, Atsushi Sakate, Shota Horie, Luke Thompson, Wimpie van der Walt, Uwe Helu, James Moore, Hendrik Tui, Yohitaka Tokunaga, Michael Leitch (c), Lappies Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno, Amanaki Mafi. Kaito Shingeno, Fukiaki Tanaka, Yutaka Nagare, Yu Tamura, Rikiya Matsuda, Kenki Fukuoka, Ataata Moeakiola, Lomano Lemeki, William Tupou, Timothy Lafaele, Kotaro Matsushima, Ryohei Yamanaka.

SAMOA: Afaesetiti Amosa, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam, Piula Fa’asalele, Josh Tyrell, Chris Vui, Teofilo Paulo, Kane Leaupepe, Senio Toleafoa, Michael Alaalatoa, Paul Alo-Emile, James Lay, Jordan Lay, Logovi’i Mulipola, Motu Matu’u, Ray Niuia, Seilala Lam, Ed Fidow, Tim Nanai-Williams, Ahsee Tuala, Belgium Tuatagaloa, Henry Taefu, Alapati Leiua, Reynold Lee-Lo, Kieron Fonotia, AJ Atatimu, Tusi Pisi, Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne Polotaivao, Melani Matavao, Pele Cowley.

RUSSIA: Sergey Chernyshev, Evgeny Matveev, Stanislav Sel’skiy, Azamat Bitiev, Kirill Gotovtsev, Valery Morozov, Vladimir Podrezov, Andrey Polivalov, Evgeny Elgin, Bogdan Fedotko, Andrey Garbuzov, Andrei Ostrikov, Tagir Gadzhiev, Victor Gresev, Roman Khodin , Anton Sychev, Nikita Vavilin, Vitaly Zhivatov. Vasily Dorofeev, Dmitry Perov, Ramil Gaisin, Yuri Kushnarev, Sergey Yanyushkin, German Davydov, Dmitry Gerasimov, Kirill Golosnitsky, Vladimir Ostroushko, Igor Galinovskiy, Denis Simplikevich, Vladislav Sozonov, Vasily Artemyev (c).

Pool A Fixtures

Japan v Russia, Friday 20 September, kick-off 11.45 (all times Irish).

Ireland v Scotland, Sunday 22 September, 08.45.

Russia v Samoa, Tuesday 24 September, 11.15.

Japan v Ireland, Saturday 28 September, 08.15.

Scotland v Samoa, Monday 30 September, 11.15

Ireland v Russia, Thursday 3 October, 11.15.

Japan v Samoa, Saturday 5 October, 11.30.

Scotland v Russia, Wednesday 9 October, 08.15.

Ireland v Samoa, Saturday 12 October, 11.45.

Japan v Scotland, Sunday 13 October, 11.45.

