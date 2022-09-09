Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland ease past Portugal to set up last-16 tie with England at World Cup Sevens

Terry Kennedy scored the opening try in a 24-0 win this morning.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Sep 2022, 11:06 AM
28 minutes ago 601 Views 1 Comment
rugby-world-cup-sevens-2022-photocall Captains of the competing men's and women's teams in Cape Town. Source: Travis Prior/INPHO

IRELAND’S MEN’S TEAM are up and running with their first win of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town. 

Facing Portugal in a knockout tie this morning, Ireland ran out 24-0 winners. 

Terry Kennedy, who was top try-scorer in this year’s World Rugby Sevens Series, opened the scoring with a solo effort on two minutes. 

Hugo Lennox and Sean Cribbin then added tries, with Mark Roche successfully kicking two of his three conversions. 

Ireland will now face England in the last-16 at 1.39pm (Irish time). 

Meanwhile, the women’s team get their tournament underway against Brazil at 12.54pm. 

