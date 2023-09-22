Jones switches half-backs for Wallabies' pivotal clash with Wales; Scotland make 4 changes

AUSTRALIA HEAD COACH Eddie Jones on Friday picked Ben Donaldson to start at out-half with Tate McDermott returning from concussion to partner him in the half-backs for this weekend’s must-win World Cup Pool C clash with Wales.

Rob Leota comes into the back row in place of Fraser McReight while Andrew Kellaway lines up at full-back as Jones makes three personnel changes from the team that lost 22-15 to Fiji last week.

Hooker David Porecki continues to captain the side in the absence of injured lock Will Skelton.

Hooker Matt Faessler replaces Jordan Uelese on the bench while tighthead prop Pone Fa’amausili gets the nod over Zane Nonggorr.

Australia (v Wales): 15. Andrew Kellaway; 14. Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13. Jordan Petaia, 12. Samu Kerevi, 11. Marika Koroibete; 10. Ben Donaldson, 9. Tate McDermott; 8. Rob Valetini, 7. Tom Hooper, 6. Rob Leota; 5. Will Richie Arnold, 4. Nick Frost; 3. James Slipper, 2. David Porecki (capt), 1. Angus Bell.

Replacements: 16. Matt Faessler, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Pone Fa’amausili, 19. Matt Philip, 20. Fraser McReight, 21. Nic White, 22. Carter Gordon, 23. Vunivalu.

In Ireland’s Pool B, meanwhile, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his starting XV for their second match against Tonga in Nice on Sunday.

Prop Rory Sutherland and second row Scott Cummings come into the pack for Pierre Schoeman and Grant Gilchrist respectively, while centre Chris Harris and wing Kyle Steyn start in the backline, with Huw Jones and Darcy Graham dropping to the bench.

Ewan Ashman, Sam Skinner and George Horne also come into the matchday 23.

Scotland kicked off their World Cup campaign with a disappointing 18-3 defeat by defending champions South Africa.

After playing Tonga, who went down 59-16 to Ireland in their opener, Scotland then take on lowly Romania in Lille on 30 September before wrapping up pool play against the Irish in Paris on 7 October.

Townsend said the players were champing at the bit to play again.

“For the players, after a defeat you want to be able to play again straight away,” he said. “As coaches, maybe (it’s the same).

“We’ve been able to train hard, we’ve had social time with the families, we feel we’re further ahead having had those moments on and off the field.”

Townsend added: “Time’s a good healer. We didn’t meet to talk about rugby until the Wednesday night or Thursday morning. By that time, the result isn’t as raw or fresh in the players’ minds.

“The response we’ve had in training has been excellent. The players are in a really good space physically and you can see the determination that they want to play better this time.”

The former Scotland and British and Irish Lion said he had picked his strongest team for a must-win match.

“We know this is a really important game for us so we’ve put as strong a team as we can to win it,” he said.

“The last 20 minutes are going to be important so to have players like Darcy Graham, Huw Jones and George Horne coming off the bench will give us something different.”

Scotland (v Tonga): 15. Blair Kinghorn; 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe; 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 8. Jack Dempsey, 7. Rory Darge, 6. Jamie Ritchie (capt); 5. Scott Cummings, 4. Richie Gray; 3. Zander Fagerson, 2. George Turner, 1. Rory Sutherland.