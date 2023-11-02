Do you agree with our Rugby World Cup team of the tournament?

15. Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

One of the tighter calls as it’s hard to look past New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett, but Keenan was at his typically consistent, excellent best in France. So assured when dealing with high balls and his footwork and balance under pressure is outstanding – think of his touchline catch against Scotland or his catch and finish to score the second of his two tries in the same game. Played every minute of Ireland’s five games and kept the fight going in the quarter-final defeat to New Zealand.

14. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

Jordan was unusually quiet against South Africa but delivered some exceptional moments along New Zealand’s route to the final. His eight tries saw him equal the all-time try-scoring record at a World Cup and he would have broken that if Richie Mo’unga passed him ball in space against Argentina. His superb score against Ireland felt a killer blow at the time. An electric winger who can do damage from anywhere.

13. Jesse Kriel (South Africa)

Ensured the Springboks didn’t miss Lukhanyo Am, who has admittedly struggled for form recently but has been a pillar of this South Africa team. Kriel delivered one of the performances of the tournament in the quarter-final defeat of France, delivering a game-leading 14 tackles, while his smart grubber to tee-up Cheslin Kolbe’s try in the same game highlighted his attacking class. A nod here too for Waisea Nayacalevu, who shone in a gifted Fiji backline.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO South Africa’s Jesse Kriel makes a break against New Zealand. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

12. Bundee Aki (Ireland)

Ireland’s player of the tournament. Aki played career-best rugby in France and was deservedly on the four-man shortlist for World Player of the Year. His ferocious workrate was pivotal to Ireland’s best performances, as Aki made more carries than any other back at the World Cup (81) and scored five tries, the highlight his emphatic finish against New Zealand. Jordie Barrett comes a close second.

11. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

A close call between Kolbe and New Zealand’s Mark Telea, who might have made the cut if he hadn’t missed the quarter-final defeat of Ireland due to disciplinary reasons. Kolbe can push the boundaries in terms of his own discipline on the pitch but he was a core part of South Africa’s success. He crossed for tries against Ireland and France but his defensive work is what really stood out, memorably dumping Jordan on his back in the final while his charge down of Thomas Ramos in the quarter was crucial. Watched the closing moments of the final from the sin-bin but the knock-down that sent him there worked out in South Africa’s favour.

10. Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand)

Handre Pollard had a massive impact after being called into the South Africa squad and Johnny Sexton had some exceptional moments for Ireland, but Mo’unga edges it. You’ve got to be good to push Beauden Barrett back to 15, and Mo’unga managed the New Zealand backline beautifully and weaved his magic throughout. Always a danger with ball in hand, he cut Ireland open and did the same v South Africa, only to see Aaron Smith’s try chalked off. A thrilling player to watch.

9. Aaron Smith (New Zealand)

His remarkable Test career didn’t get the fairytale ending in France but Smith bowed out from All Blacks duty on a high in terms of his performances, showing his enduring class throughout the tournament. Will turn 35 next month, but he’s still one of the best scrum-halves in the game. Razor sharp reactions and an excellent decision-maker under pressure, with his performance against Ireland probably his stand-out display. Unlucky to see a try chalked off in the final, too.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Aaron Smith didn't get the fairytale ending but had an excellent tournament. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

1. Ox Nche (South Africa)

An honourable mention for Andrew Porter here but South Africa’s super-sub repeatedly stepped up as a game-changer in France. Would walk into most starting Test sides but his role off the bench for the Springboks became a core part of their identity at this World Cup, helping his team gain the upper hand at scrum-time as the defending champions looked to turned the screw in the second half. His motto is scrums don’t win salads, and he deserves every slice of cake that comes his way as South Africa celebrate going back-to-back.

2. Peato Mauvaka (France)

Had to step up in place of the injured Julian Marchand and hardly put a foot wrong for the hosts. Mauvaka made more breaks (five) than any other front-row player but more importantly, he only lost four of his 49 line-out throws. A word for Mike Tadjer too, who became something of a cult hero after helping Portugal to a first ever World Cup win with their defeat of Fiji, before hanging up his boots.

3. Frans Malherbe (South Africa) Not as dynamic as some of the game’s other leading tightheads but he’s the one who flew home from France with a World Cup winners’ medal around his neck. South Africa doubled down on their scrum in France and Malherbe is a rock of the Springboks’ set-piece, digging deep with a big 65-minute performance in the final.

4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

Was off-colour against England and got memorably lifted by James Lowe in the pool stage defeat to Ireland, but for most of the tournament Etzebeth was the dominant second row in France and he lifts the players around him. Hugely physical and a disruptive presence at the lineout, his 70-minute display against France in the quarter-final was monstrous.

5. Franco Mostert (South Africa)

The versatile Theo McFarland was a leader for Samoa but Mostert really stood up for the Springboks. Doesn’t get the same plaudits of some of his fellow South Africa forwards but his workrate is off the charts. Made 49 tackles across the knockout stages, missing none, and always managed to make himself a nuisance while keeping on the right sides of the referees.

Billy Stickland / INPHO France’s Peato Mauvaka is tackled by Franco Mostert of South Africa. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

6. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

Probably not the standout six on the pitch at the tournament but when we look back at this World Cup in years to come, Kolisi will be one of the first names that springs to mind. A remarkable leader, the energy he gives to his teammates is invaluable and his engaging press conferences offer a glimpse into what he’s like in the dressing room. The focal point of this South Africa side, he’s now a back-to-back World Cup winning-captain. To do that just six months after suffering a serious knee injury which threatened to rule him out of the entire tournament is enough to earn him his place on this list. One of a kind.

7. Pieter Steph Du Toit (South Africa)

The 2019 World Player of the Year might be playing even better rugby now. Brilliant in the semi-final win against England before capping a strong tournament with an exceptional performance in the final, where he produced a defensive masterclass. His reading of the game is outstanding and his 28 tackles jumped off the stat page. As Jacques Nienaber put it, “If a plastic bag flew onto the pitch, he’d chase that down too.”

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

The freshly-crowned 2023 World Player of the Year led the way for New Zealand in France and while South Africa had him well covered in the final, he still threatened to almost single-handedly drag his side back into it when the game looking to be slipping away from them. A powerful ball-carrier with brilliant hands, he’s the leader in the New Zealand pack. His rounded skill-set was summed up by Opta’s post-tournament stats: Savea beat 27 defenders across the tournament – the joint-most by a forward at a men’s World Cup – his 22 carries in the final was the most by any player in a men’s World Cup final and he was directly involved in more tries than any other forward, contributing with three tries and four assists. All action, all the time.