Ireland lost 23-13 against New Zealand on Friday. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ireland lose world number one ranking following defeat to New Zealand

South Africa are the new world number ones following the weekend’s rugby action.
1.03pm, 11 Nov 2024
IRELAND HAVE DROPPED to third in World Rugby’s Men’s Rankings following Friday night’s defeat against New Zealand.

Andy Farrell’s side went into their opening Autumn Nation Series Test officially ranked as the world’s best side, but suffered a 23-13 loss at the Aviva Stadium which saw the All Blacks leapfrog them into second place.

Back-to-back World Cup winners South Africa return to world number one thanks to their 32-15 win against Scotland in Murrayfield on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the top 10, France remain fourth following their victory over Japan while Argentina — who hammered Italy and visit Dublin this Friday — are fifth.

Scotland are sixth, while England drop to seventh following their defeat to Australia in an autumn classic, with Joe Schmidt’s side moving up to eighth as a result.

Fiji and Italy round out the top 10, while Wales remain in 11th place.

Niall Kelly
