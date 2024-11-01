JACK CROWLEY, CAELAN Doris, Joe McCarthy, Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park have been nominated for the 2024 Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s XV Player of the Year Award.
Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan, Edel McMahon, Linda Djougang and Aoife Dalton are shortlisted for the women’s prize.
The Sevens Player of the Year shortlists are also out. Zac Ward, Terry Kennedy, and Harry McNulty are recognised from the men’s set-up, with Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins and Erin King the three women nominated.
Scott Bemand’s Ireland senior women’s team, Andy Farrell’s senior men and James Topping’s men’s Sevens side are all in the running for the Dave Guiney Team of the Year accolade.
The women’s XVs have enjoyed a resurgent 2024, from a third-place Six Nations finish to qualification for WXV1 and the 2025 World Cup. They stunned New Zealand in their WXV1 opener, and also defeated USA as they finished runners-up in Vancouver last month.
Farrell’s men won back-to-back Six Nations, while the Sevens side finished second in the Europe Championship and sixth at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Rugby Writers of Ireland 2024 Awards – nominations
Nominees announced for Rugby Writers Ireland Player of the Year awards
Rugby Writers of Ireland 2024 Awards – nominations
Women’s XV Player of the Year
Men’s XV Player of the Year
Men’s 7s Player of the Year
Women’s 7s Player of the Year
Dave Guiney Team of the Year
