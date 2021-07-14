Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 14 July 2021
Advertisement

Wolves 'keeper Rui Patricio becomes Mourinho's first signing at Roma

The veteran goalkeeper made more than 135 appearances for Wolves, with 37 clean sheets.

By Press Association Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 12:11 AM
49 minutes ago 574 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5494826
Portugal and new Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
Image: Dppi/Joaquin Corchero
Portugal and new Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
Portugal and new Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
Image: Dppi/Joaquin Corchero

WOLVES GOALKEEPER RUI Patricio has joined Roma from Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

The Premier League club confirmed the deal, which Roma stated to be for an initial €11.5m (£9.8million), on Tuesday evening.

Patricio, 33, becomes Jose Mourinho’s first signing since the former Tottenham boss was appointed as head coach at Roma in May.

“I would like to say thank you to all Wolves fans, players and staff for your love and support since the day I joined your ‘pack,’” Patricio said in a statement.

“Happy times come and go but the memories with Wolves will stay forever!

“It’s not goodbye! We will be forever connected.”

He added on Roma’s official website: “Roma is a big club and a new challenge and I’m excited to try and help the club achieve its targets.

“In Jose Mourinho we are talking about one of the greatest coaches in the world and I am excited to start working with him and doing everything I can to help the team.”

Patricio joined Wolves in 2018 after requesting to leave Sporting following an attack on the Lisbon club’s training ground by fans.

The veteran goalkeeper made more than 135 appearances for Wolves, with 37 clean sheets, and helped the team qualify for Europe under former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on the club’s official website: “We would all like to thank Rui for everything he has done for Wolves during the past three seasons.

“He has been part of the best years of the club’s recent history, in terms of the success we have had, coming to us when we were newly promoted and helping the club to achieve two seventh place finishes.

“He’s been a fantastic servant to the club, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for him to experience a new club in a new league, and a good move for everybody involved. We certainly wish him the very best of luck at Roma.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie