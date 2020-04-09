This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The man behind Football Leaks placed on house arrest after one year in prison

31-year-old hacker Rui Pinto, who is awaiting trial for attempted blackmail, has also been banned from using the internet.

By AFP Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 12:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,417 Views 2 Comments
Demonstrators calling for Rui Pinto's release at Porto's Court of Appeal in February.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PORTUGUESE HACKER RUI Pinto, the originator of Football Leaks, who is facing trial for attempted blackmail has been placed under house arrest after leaving precautionary detention.

Pinto, 31, was extradited from Hungary in March 2019 for allegedly attempting to blackmail an investment fund, asking for between €500,000 and €1 million in return for not publishing documents he had obtained illegally from the computer systems of the firm Doyen Sports and of Sporting Lisbon.

According to documents sent to AFP by legal representatives he “is now the subject of house arrest and is banned from using the internet.”

Pinto had “already left the buildings of the prison establishment” near to the Lisbon police headquarters his lawyers Francisco Teixeira da Mota and William Bourdon said.

They claim he had abandoned his blackmail attempt on his own initiative and say he is a “very important European whistleblower”.

The Football Leaks revelations allowed prosecutors in several countries, including Britain and France, to investigate possible wrongdoing in the sport.

Pinto's revelations, which first appeared in 2015 and were eventually published in Germany's Spiegel and other European outlets, sparked criminal investigations in countries including Britain and France.

In February, English champions Manchester City were handed a two-year ban from European competitions and fined €30m for “serious financial fair-play breaches” following a Uefa investigation prompted by Football Leaks.

The club has appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In January, Rui Pinto also claimed to be behind the Luanda Leaks, a leak of 715,000 compromising documents surrounding the Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

© – AFP, 2020

