Handpass controversy to be tackled in playing rules experiment

THE HIGHER EDUCATION Freshers 1 hurling competition has been selected as the latest petri dish to trial new rules relating to the handpass in hurling.

For some years now, there has been a suspicion over the legality of handpasses, and whether clear, striking actions have been achieved, instead of merely throwing the ball; something that is pulled up in virtually every game now.

The Standing Committee on Playing Rules has examined this facet of the game and established a sub-committee, chaired by former All-Ireland hurling winner Podge Collins. It has brought forward recommendations as to how the skill can be performed.

In real terms, players in the upcoming Freshers competition have to options when they release the ball.

They can perform a clear striking action with their other hand, which involves transferring the hurley to their other hand.

Or, they can tap the ball with their hurl before striking it with the hand that originally released it.

The second rule that is set to come under experimentation is the puckout. Under the trial conditions, all puckouts will have to cross the 45-metre line, closest to the goalkeeper, before it can be played by the defending team.

If a player makes contact before it crosses the line, the penalty will be that the puckout is cancelled, and the sliotar will be thrown in between two opposing players on the 20-metre line.

Meanwhile, football is going to have its’ own tinkering process in the Fresher’s football competition.

Along the same lines as trial rules that were due to be introduced for the 2019 season, kickouts will have to cross the 45-metre line before they can be played by the defending team. A breach of this rule will be punished by a throw-up ball on the 20-metre line in front of the goals.

Free-kicks, free-kicks because of a ‘mark’ and side line kicks awarded between the two 20-metre lines cannot be played backwards.

The penalty for doing so will be a throw-up ball.