Thursday 24 February 2022
'I cry for our people' - Ukrainian midfielder pays emotional tribute before Europa League heroics

Ruslan Malinovskyi displayed an anti-war message on his t-shirt after his goal for Atalanta.

Ruslan Malinovskyi celebrates after scoring
Image: Thanassis Stavrakis
Image: Thanassis Stavrakis

UKRAINIAN INTERNATIONAL MIDFIELDER Ruslan Malinovskyi displayed a “No War in Ukraine” message on his t-shirt after scoring for Italian side Atalanta in a Europa League game against Olympiakos on Thursday.

The player lifted his playing shirt to display his protest after scoring the first of his two goals in the 67th minute of his team’s 3-0 win.

Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande did not punish Malinovskyi with a yellow card for his protest.

Before the match, Malinovskyi had posted on his Twitter account: “Ukraine under attack right NOW. Please, spread the word and pray for our country!”

The 28-year-old also wrote on Instagram account: “Russia has officially started the war on the territory of Ukraine. There are many explosions in strategic parts of the country. People are terrified and panicked. The borders remain closed.

“I cry for our people and for my home. The news from Russia does not tell the truth. They claim that the East is protecting us Ukrainians. They are actually attacking us. This terror must stop. Ukraine is under attack at the moment. Please spread it and pray for our country.”

