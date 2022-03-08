Wilson set to join the Broncos from Seahawks in blockbuster deal

SEATTLE SEAHWAWKS QUARTERBACK Russell Wilson is set to join the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade deal, reports said on Tuesday.

NFL Network reported that the veteran Super Bowl-winning quarterback was leaving the Seahawks in exchange for multiple Broncos draft picks and players.

Wilson, 33, has spent the entirety of his career in Seattle since being being chosen with the 75th overall pick of the draft in 2012.

He led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in the 2013 season and returned to the championship game the following season where Seattle lost to the New England Patriots.

While widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Wilson endured a testing 2021 season as the Seahawks finished last in the NFC West with a 7-10 record.

Broncos players Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fan will join the Seahawks as part of the trade.

The Seahawks will also receive a first round draft pick, two second round picks and a fifth round selection.

The deal is contingent on Wilson passing a physical and waiving a no-trade clause in his contract.

Any trade can only be made official after 16 March, when the new NFL calendar year begins.

– © AFP 2022

