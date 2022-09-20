Membership : Access or Sign Up
Russia banned from Euro 2024 qualifying draw

National team and clubs have been excluded following invasion of Ukraine.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 4:42 PM
Image: Andre M. Chang
RUSSIA WILL NOT take part in the draw for qualifying for Euro 2024, Uefa and the country’s football federation have confirmed today.

The Russian national team and Russian clubs were banned from international competitions earlier this year by Uefa following the invasion of Ukraine.

“All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the Uefa Executive Committee of 28 February, 2022 which has further been confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July, 2022,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.

“Russia is therefore not included in the Uefa European Football Championship 2022-24 qualifying draw.”

Russia saw an appeal against the ban rejected by CAS in July.

“The Union is currently awaiting for the full text of the CAS decision, following the study of which a decision will be made on further steps,” the Russian Football Union said.

Russia were also banned from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar by Fifa.

The team had originally qualified for the European qualifying play-offs.

The 2024 European Championship will be hosted by Germany, with the qualifying draw set for 9 October in Frankfurt.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

