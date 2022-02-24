Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 24 February 2022
Advertisement

IOC slams Russia for breach of 'Olympic truce'

The IOC say all 193 UN member states had agreed to a global truce until seven days after the end of the Winter Paralympic Games next month.

By AFP Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 1:35 PM
32 minutes ago 1,126 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5692353
Thomas Bach, pictured at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Thomas Bach, pictured at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Thomas Bach, pictured at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC Committee criticised Russia for violating an “Olympic Truce” with its attack on Ukraine, and said it was coordinating humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian athletes where possible.

Hours after Moscow began invading its pro-Western neighbour, the IOC said in a statement that it “strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government.”

It pointed out that all 193 UN member states had agreed last December to a global truce beginning seven days before the start of the Olympic Games in Beijing on February 4 and ending seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games on March 13.

But in the early hours Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives.

“Today, IOC President Thomas Bach reiterates his call for peace, which he expressed in his speeches at the opening Ceremony and the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games,” it said.

Putin was present for Bach’s speech at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing earlier this month. 

The IOC also said that “following recent events,” it was “deeply concerned about the safety of the Olympic Community in Ukraine.”

The organisation, it said, had “established a task force to closely monitor the situation and to coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine where possible.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The IOC awarded Russia the rights to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in the city of Sochi. 

With reporting by Gavin Cooney 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie