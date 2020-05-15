This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
June restart for football in Russia despite rising infections

There are eight rounds of fixtures remaining.

By AFP Friday 15 May 2020, 1:11 PM
A match between Baltica and Armavir at the Kaliningrad stadium before the tournament was halted.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RUSSIA’S PREMIER LEAGUE will restart its season next month behind closed doors despite rising coronavirus infections, its governing body said Friday.

The Russian football association said in a statement that matches, suspended since 17 March because of the outbreak, would resume from 21 June.

The competition has eight rounds of matches remaining in the season.

“Unfortunately the remaining matches will be held without spectators,” league president Sergei Pryadkin said.

He said resuming in late June would give players time to prepare to return to action.

“We will do everything to ensure the safety of all participants,” Pryadkin added, noting that many players and coaches would have to return to Russia from abroad.

“We are sure that fans will support their teams from home.”

Russia has registered 262,843 cases of Covid-19, the second-highest total in the world after the United States, and 2,418 deaths.

The country has been easing lockdown measures despite the number of new cases rising by about 10,000 per day, as President Vladimir Putin looks to reopen an economy battered by shuttered businesses.

On Saturday, Germany’s Bundesliga will become the first of Europe’s big five leagues to resume action, also without spectators.

