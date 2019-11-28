This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The problems of other countries are not discussed' - Russia bites back at proposed doping ban

The World Anti-Doping Agency has recommended a four-year suspension.

By AFP Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 12:07 PM
Russia faces exclusion from key sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

RUSSIA HAVE DENOUNCED a proposed four-year doping ban as a politically motivated and unfair attempt to prevent its athletes from competing.

“This is about the politicisation of this issue in order to squeeze Russia out. There is a term for such a thing: unfair competition,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing in Moscow.

The compliance review committee at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday recommended a four-year sporting ban over falsified lab data it received from Russia.

If WADA chiefs adopt the committee’s recommendations at a meeting in Paris on 9 December, Russia faces exclusion from key sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“For years we have seen an alliance, a lobby that wants… to exclude Russia from the global sporting world,” Zakharova said.

The issue of doping… focuses exclusively on Russia, the problems of other countries are not discussed at all.”

- © AFP 2019

