This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sorry Scotland slump to another heavy Euro 2020 qualifier defeat

Steve Clarke’s side were well-beaten by Russia in Moscow.

By AFP Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 9:57 PM
1 hour ago 5,117 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4846361
Ozdoev celebrates Russia's second goal.
Image: Steven Paston
Ozdoev celebrates Russia's second goal.
Ozdoev celebrates Russia's second goal.
Image: Steven Paston

RUSSIA CLOSED IN on Euro 2020 on Thursday after Artem Dzyuba’s brace helped see off sorry Scotland 4-0 and put his side to within a point of qualification for next summer’s tournament.

Captain Dzyuba opened the scoring 12 minutes after the break in Moscow when he crashed home a close-range volley from a corner and put Russia three goals up with a tap-in 20 minutes from the end.

Magomed Ozdoev scored the goal of the night with a thumping long-range effort seconds after Dzyuba had got the ball rolling for the hosts, while the lively Aleksandr Golovin completed the rout six minutes from time to leave the Scots pinning their Euros hopes on the Nations League playoffs.

The comfortable win puts Russia, second in Group I, three points behind already-qualified Belgium with three matches left and eight ahead of third-placed Cyprus, who snatched a late 2-1 win at Kazakhstan earlier and who host Russia on Sunday.

A draw would do in Nicosia thanks to their 1-0 win over the Cypriots in Kaliningrad last month, and the better head-to-head record would be enough to guarantee Stanislav Cherchesov’s side at least second place and a spot in the multi-host nation event.

Despite being eliminated from the main qualifying phase following their fourth straight defeat, Scotland could still make it to the Euros through the UEFA Nations League play-offs.

Steve Clarke’s side won Group C1, securing both a place in League B for the next edition of the Nations League and a chance to book a place in the Europe-wide tournament.

As it stands they will take on Group C2 winners Finland in March’s semi-finals and one of Norway or Serbia in the final, although all three are still in contention for the tournament through the main qualification route.

The Finns are currently second to Italy in Group J in and have a good chance of making it, while Serbia are a point behind second-placed Portugal in Group B and the Norwegians two behind Scandinavian rivals Sweden in Group F.

Should any of those teams qualify, the next best placed teams in the League C groups would take their place.

© AFP 2019  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie