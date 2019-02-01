London Olympic champion among 12 Russian athletes banned by CAS

Ivan Ukhov on the podium at the London 2012 Olympics.

Ivan Ukhov on the podium at the London 2012 Olympics.

THE 2012 OLYMPIC men’s high jump champion Ivan Ukhov is among 12 Russian athletes to be banned for doping by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

CAS on Friday announced that Ukhov will be stripped of the gold medal he won in London following an investigation into allegations of anti-doping violations.

Ukhov has been hit with a four-year ban, starting on 1 February, and his results achieved between 16 July 2012 and 31 December 2015 have been disqualified.

Svetlana Shkolina, winner of a women’s high jump bronze medal in the London Games seven years ago and world champion in Moscow in 2013, has been given the same punishment by CAS.

Tatyana Lysenko, crowned world champion for the second time in her homeland six years ago, and fellow hammer-thrower Gulfiya Agafonova were banned for eight years – backdated to 2 July 2016 and 6 January 2017 respectively.

Tatyana Firova, Lyukman Adams, Anna Bulgakova, Ivan Yushkov, Yekaterina Galitskaia and Yuliya Kondakova were given four-year suspensions.

Mariya Bespalova, suspended since 2015, had her results from 17 July 2012 to 26 October 2015 chalked off, while Vera Ganeeva was banned for two years from 2 July 2018.

CAS carried out the disciplinary procedures as the Russian Athletics Federation is suspended from doing so and took evidence from the McLaren report, which found that Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme.

- Omni

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: