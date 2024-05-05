Ryan Baird commits his future to Leinster with contract extension

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL FORWARD Ryan Baird has agreed a new contract with Leinster, the province announced on Sunday morning.

The 24-year-old has been in Leinster’s senior squad since graduating from the Academy in the summer of 2020, and agreed his most recent contract extension in 2022.

As per usual in relation to contract news, Leinster did not release any details on the length of Baird’s new deal.

Baird played the full 80 minutes on Saturday as Leinster held on in a nervy finale for a 20-17 win against Northampton to book their place in the Champions Cup final.