This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former unified world bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett retires aged 27

The Belfast native confirmed his retirement in a statement on Friday evening.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 25 Oct 2019, 6:15 PM
12 minutes ago 346 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4868054
Burnett at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in 2018.
Image: Lawrence Lustig/INPHO
Burnett at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in 2018.
Burnett at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in 2018.
Image: Lawrence Lustig/INPHO

FORMER UNIFIED WORLD bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 27.

A series of injuries suffered over recent years has forced the Belfast native to hang up his gloves.

Burnett (20-1, 10 KOs) won the IBF world bantamweight title with a decision victory over Lee Haskins in June 2017.

He unified four months later with a unanimous decision win against WBA super world bantamweight champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

“Although my retirement is forced through injuries, I carry a heart full of satisfaction and gratitude,” he said on Friday.

“I have achieved my childhood dream and secured my future heath, which is something no amount of money or titles can provide.

“I would like to thank everyone at MTK Global and Top Rank, Sky Sports and Matchroom Boxing for providing me the opportunity to fulfil my potential as a fighter.”

Burnett won Youth Olympic gold as an amateur in 2010 and ended his career on a winning note, knocking out Jelbirt Gomera in six rounds at the Ulster Hall in Belfast back in May.

On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Andy Dunne tells Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey about where it all went wrong for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland


The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie