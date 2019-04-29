Ryan Burnett signs with US giants Top Rank as he begins quest for another world title

Burnett: November defeat to Donaire was the first of his career.

Burnett: November defeat to Donaire was the first of his career.

BELFAST’S RYAN BURNETT has signed a multi-fight deal with US promotional giants Top Rank.

The former bantamweight world champion was previously part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom stable, but will make his debut under the Top Rank banner next month.

Burnett (19-1, 9 KOs) will step up to super-bantamweight when he returns to the ring in Belfast on 17 May, taking on Jelbirt Gomeira (14-5, 7 KOs) in a fight which will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+.

The fight — for the vacant WBC International strap — marks Burnett’s first outing since losing his world titles and his unbeaten record against Nonito Donaire in November last year.

“It is a dream come true to sign with Top Rank,” Burnett, 26, said in a statement.

“I’ve spent years learning and perfecting my craft, becoming world champion and then unified world champion. On 17 May, I begin my quest to become world champion again.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: