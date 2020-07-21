Premier League club Watford reward 19-year-old Irish striker with two-year deal

Ryan Cassidy captained Watford to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup last season.

PROMISING YOUNGSTER RYAN Cassidy has signed a new two-year contract with Premier League side Watford.

Cassidy extends his stay with a club he first joined at the age of 16 from St Kevin’s Boys.

The striker, who turned 19 in March, has now committed to fresh terms, having signed his first professional deal in 2018.

Although he has yet to make a first-team debut, the Dubliner is highly-regarded at Vicarage Road after impressing this season for the U23s.

He also played a pivotal role as captain in last season’s run to the FA Youth Cup semi-final, scoring seven times in four games before Watford were eliminated by Liverpool.

Cassidy made his debut for the Republic of Ireland U19s last year and notched his first goal in the European Championship qualifier victory over Gibraltar.

“I really like him, and like him as a player,” Watford first-team captain Troy Deeney said of Cassidy in 2018. “If he can grow mentally and physically, he can be the next person to come through the academy.”

With two games left to play – the first of which is at home to Manchester City this evening – Watford sit three points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Amid their ongoing battle for survival, the Hornets sacked manager Nigel Pearson on Sunday.

