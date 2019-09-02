Promising Irish defender leaves Rochdale for League One rivals

RYAN DELANEY HAS swapped one League One club for another, as he has left Rochdale to join Wimbledon on loan until January.

The 22-year-old started out his senior career with Wexford, before joining Burton Albion in 2016.

Delaney then spent a season on loan at Cork City, helping the Leesiders secure a historic double, before signing permanently with Rochdale last year.

The Wexford native made 57 appearances for the League One club, but joins Wimbledon in a temporary deal, after Rod McDonald, one of the team’s defensive regulars, picked up an injury.

The former Ireland U21 international joins a side who have endured a difficult start to the season. They currently sit 21st in the table, having picked up just two points from their opening six games.

🎥 | Irish centre-back @RyanDelaney_96 has become our second signing of #DeadlineDay, on loan from @officiallydale. Ryan started his career at Wexford and was a double-winner at @CorkCityFC with our former defender @ABenno15! 🏆 #AFCW pic.twitter.com/jDtSHU5vRT — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) September 2, 2019

Speaking to the club’s official website after the deal was completed, manager Wally Downes said: “Ryan has played two seasons with Rochdale and he knows the division. He’s left sided and we have a problem with Rod, who is out for 8-10 weeks. We do need some cover now that we are one short. If we are playing with three and we have an issue I can always go to four. He is just filling the space that Rod has vacated. Ryan played left-back against us last year, but he is a centre-back.

“He has proved himself at this level, Rochdale had a couple of tough decisions when they were involved in relegation battles and he played through them. He has just not been able to get in the side this year. Games are a priority for him and he needs to be trying to get into our team now.”

