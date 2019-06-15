This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 June, 2019
Bournemouth release statement over Fraser's future, while winger doubts anyone will pay £30m for him

The Scotland international forward is approaching the final year of his contract with the Cherries and has sparked summer exit talk as a result

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 2:44 PM
Ryan Fraser in action for Bournemouth last season.
BOURNEMOUTH HAVE SOUGHT to clarify their position when it comes to Ryan Fraser’s future, with the Scotland international continuing to be linked with a summer switch to Arsenal.

As things stand, the 25-year-old forward is approaching the final year of his current contract with the Cherries.

Fresh terms are on the table, but they are yet to be signed and exit talk has been sparked as a result.

Fraser has welcomed talk of supposed interest from Emirates Stadium, but doubts that any approaches at the mooted £30 million mark will be made.

The situation appears set to rumble on for some time yet, but Bournemouth are eager to point out that they are doing all they can to keep a prized asset on their books.

A statement from chief executive Neill Blak on the club’s official website read: “Much has been written and spoken about the future of Ryan Fraser, as his contract with AFC Bournemouth heads into its final 12 months.

“As is the club’s policy, details regarding contract negotiations or transfer activity are kept confidential and do not enter the public domain.

“However, following some recent reports I felt it was imperative to speak publicly and provide balanced clarity on the situation.

“The offer of a new long-term contract has been on the table for Ryan for some time.

“In September 2018, at the request of Ryan’s representative, negotiations were paused to allow the player to focus entirely on his football.

“He went on to have an outstanding season, with seven goals and 13 assists helping the club secure a fifth successive season of Premier League football.

“During that time, I have been – and continue to be – in regular dialogue with Ryan’s representative, and have made it clear to both him and the player that our contract offer remains on the table.

“Quite simply, Ryan is a fantastic player and an integral part of our squad. We look forward to welcoming Ryan back to us next month after a well-earned break, upon which he can focus on having another standout season for AFC Bournemouth.”

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Ryan Fraser doesn't know whether he's coming or going. Source: EMPICS Sport

Speaking separately to the Scotsman newspaper, Fraser had this to say on his future:

“I honestly don’t think anyone will be paying that [£30m]. It was six or seven months ago that we last spoke about my future, but nothing since. Even in the end-of-season meeting I had with the manager [Eddie Howe], we didn’t speak about my future.

“He knows I’m not one to speak about it. If something happens, it will happen. If it doesn’t, then I’m not one to throw my rattle out of the pram. I’ll keep trying my best.

I keep getting things tagged on Instagram that I’m going places and I think, ‘Am I?’

“I’ve got a year left with Bournemouth. If I’m there, I’ll give my all. If I’m somewhere else, I’ll give my all. I just want to play well, do my best and work hard for my team-mates.

“It’s nice [to be linked with big clubs]. But I’m just one of those players who enjoys playing football, wherever I am. I never look too far ahead, I never want to try and think, ‘Where am I going to be playing?’.

“Because if you start thinking like that, then you’ll probably start playing badly and not concentrating on the here and now on the pitch.

“Not once, since the season stopped at Bournemouth, have I thought, ‘Where am I going to be next season?’ It was just about staying fit for the Scotland matches against Cyprus and Belgium and then wherever I’ll be, I’ll be. As long as I’m enjoying my football, that’s all I care about.”

