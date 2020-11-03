BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wales cancel press conference following ‘alleged incident’ involving Ryan Giggs

Wales were due to make a squad announcement on Tuesday.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 7:44 AM
Wales have cancelled a squad announcement following an “alleged incident” involving manager Ryan Giggs.
Image: PA
WALES HAVE CANCELLED a press conference scheduled for Tuesday following an “alleged incident” involving manager Ryan Giggs.

Wales were due to announce their squad on Tuesday for the upcoming friendly against the USA, and Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

But the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed it has been made aware of an issue surrounding 46-year-old boss Giggs.

“The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs,” the FAW said in a statement.

“The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”

Wales are due to host the USA in a friendly on Thursday 12 November before facing two home Nations League matches against Ireland and Finland.

