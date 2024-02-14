Shane Ryan and Maria Godden do not progress from heats in Doha

SHANE RYAN AND Maria Godden were the sole Irish swimmers in action on the fourth morning of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, with neither progressing from their heats.

Ryan, competing in the first of the 100m Freestyle seeded heats, was seventh in 49.19, just outside his Irish Record of 48.48. Ryan ranked 26th overall. He returns to the pool on Sunday for the 4x100m medley relay, with the team aiming to secure Olympic qualification.

Godden returned to the pool this morning for the 50m Backstroke, where she was second in her heat in 29.13, placing 26th overall.

Speaking after the race Godden said: “50m, especially at half nine in the morning, is always a challenge, I’m pleased enough with that as morning swims go, obviously it’s hard to make a second swim but I do feel like my technique is good and I’m feeling strong so I’m really looking forward to the 200m (Backstroke) now.”

Godden returns to the pool on Friday for her main event, the 200m Backstroke.

Daniel Wiffen will swim the 800m Freestyle Final at 4pm Irish time.

Wiffen is ranked second following a heat swim of 7:46.90.

The 22-year-old is the current European Record holder in the event in 7:39.19 and the European and World Record holder in the short course (25m) version. The long course record was set at the 2023 edition of the World Championships where Wiffen finished in fourth place.