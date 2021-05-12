BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Advertisement

Highly-rated Sevilla midfielder Ryan Johansson wins long battle to represent Ireland

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has won a lengthy battle with Fifa.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 12 May 2021, 10:02 AM
16 minutes ago 3,885 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5435027
File photo of Ryan Johansson, playing for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund.
Image: Imago/PA Images
File photo of Ryan Johansson, playing for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund.
File photo of Ryan Johansson, playing for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund.
Image: Imago/PA Images

HIGHLY-RATED SEVILLA midfielder Ryan Johansson has won his battle to represent the Republic of Ireland, with new Fifa rules surrounding nationality ruling in his favour. 

Johansson was born in Luxembourg to a Swedish father and a mother whose parents hail from Mullingar, and was initially eligible to represent Ireland, Sweden, and Luxembourg.  

He represented Luxembourg at U21 level but indicated his preference was to play for Ireland, and played in a series of friendlies for Tom Mohan’s U19 side in 2018.

However, the Luxembourg FA subsequently questioned Johansson’s eligibility for Ireland, raising with Fifa the fact Johansson had represented Luxembourg before he had acquired an Irish passport. A 2019 appeal to Fifa by the family and the FAI was unsuccessful on these grounds, and the player’s agent said he would instead represent Sweden. 

Fifa, however, changed their rules surrounding eligibility last year, which now allow players to switch their allegiance even if they did not hold that nationality of the country to which they want to switch at the time of playing for the initial nation. 

Johansson’s family were informed by the FAI yesterday that the new rules have resulted in a successful appeal, and the midfielder is now free to represent Ireland. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Irish U21 manager Jim Crawford has been in regular contact with Johansson and his family over the last year, and he is now in contention for inclusion in the U21 squad for a triple-header of summer friendlies against Switzerland, Australia, and Denmark in Marbella next month. 

Johansson is based close to Marbella now, having left Bayern Munich for Sevilla in January 2020. The midfielder signed a six-year deal at the Spanish club, and has spent this season at their ‘B’ side, Sevilla Atletico, in the Segunda Division. A hamstring injury has greatly interrupted his season, however, and he hasn’t played since last December. 

The Johansson case is seen as a significant test case for the FAI regarding players with dual eligibility, and success on this front may pave the way for other players declaring for Ireland who were hitherto tangled in similar scenarios, such as Daniel Crowley of Birmingham City. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie