BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

‘I want to play in World Cups and the Euros. Anything is possible’

Sevilla ace Ryan Johansson has revealed why he chose Ireland over Sweden and Luxembourg.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 20 May 2021, 6:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,818 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5443269
Ryan Johansson in action for Bayern Munich.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Ryan Johansson in action for Bayern Munich.
Ryan Johansson in action for Bayern Munich.
Image: Imago/PA Images

RYAN JOHANSSON, THE Sevilla midfielder who was eligible to represent three countries, has outlined the reasons why he has declared for Ireland.

The 20-year-old, formerly on Bayern Munich’s books, won his appeal to Fifa to switch allegiance from Luxembourg.

“It has been a long wait but I’m delighted,” said Johansson. “Playing for the team will be nerve-wrecking but exciting at the same time.”

Born in Luxembourg to an Irish mother and Swedish father, Johansson played for Luxembourg at underage level while also playing for three clubs: Metz, Bayern Munich and now Sevilla. “Those teams really set me up for where I am today,” he said in an interview with FAI TV. “I have noticed the difference in the coaching between the countries. That has helped me a lot in my development.

“I do think that Spain is the best place for me in terms of my playing style.”

But Ireland, he feels, is best for him in terms of his international future.

“There are multiple reasons why I have made this decision,” he said. “It was never easy to turn down a country that I love. I am patriotic for all three countries I am eligible for.

“But I do feel more attached to Ireland in a sense. My mum is Irish; I have a lot of family living there.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Football factors were key in my decision, too. The professionalism of how the Irish coaches, the FAI, the staff handled everything in terms (of my application to switch allegiance) was key.

“Playing for Ireland’s Under 19s was an amazing experience, I was welcomed into the team – but once it came down to it, my parents asked, ‘who do you want to play for?’ For me, it was a no brainer. Ireland was where my heart wanted to go.

“There was definitely a time when I thought there was no chance of that happening. I had kind of given up. My parents had closed that door due to Fifa saying I was not eligible. It has been a tough process but it definitely was worth it now that I am able to play for Ireland.

“Like most national teams, I want to play in World Cups and European Championships. Anything is possible with the talent coming through the Irish system right now. I think Ireland can do amazing things and hopefully win some trophies. That would be the ultimate goal.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie