Ireland underage international Johansson leaves Bayern Munich to join Sevilla

RYAN JOHANSSON HAS agreed to join Sevilla on a six-year deal from Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old, who has represented the Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden at underage level, departs the German giants after two-and-a-half years in Bavaria.

Johansson has been a regular for their U19s — both domestically and in the Uefa Youth League — and made his first-team debut in a pre-season friendly last summer, although he has not lined out for Bayern first team.

He will initially link up with Sevilla’s reserves but the aim is to quickly progress to their senior side, who are managed by Julen Lopetegui and sit fourth in La Liga at present.

The midfielder has stated his intention to represent Ireland at international level going forward, but his eligibility was cast into doubt last year and a Fifa decision has yet to be announced after the FAI presented their case to world football’s governing body.

It is a dream come true,” Johansson said of his move. “I think Sevilla is a perfect club for me at this time in my career and I hope to play with the first team very soon.

“It was very easy to decide to come here, where I can improve and help the team in the future. I think I can progress first in the reserves and adapt better to the club to reach the first team, hopefully very soon.”

