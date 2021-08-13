Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 13 August 2021
Ireland U21 international Johansson joins Dutch top-flight side on loan

The youngster, who remains contracted to Sevilla, will spend the season with Fortuna Sittard.

By Paul Dollery Friday 13 Aug 2021
RYAN JOHANSSON WILL hope to gain experience of first-team football at club level this season after completing a loan move from Sevilla to Fortuna Sittard.

Johansson will spend the duration of the 2021-22 campaign with Fortuna, who finished 11th in the Dutch top-flight last season.

The Luxembourg-born youngster, who made his Republic of Ireland U21 debut in May, has been described as “a talented midfielder who can play in multiple positions” by Fortuna Sittard’s technical director Sjoerd Ars.

Johansson left Bayern Munich in 2020 to sign a six-year deal with Sevilla, but the 20-year-old has yet to make a senior competitive debut for the La Liga outfit.

However, he did feature prominently for Julen Lopetegui’s side in pre-season, scoring the winning goal in last month’s game against Las Palmas.

