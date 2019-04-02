This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rangers winger charged over Old Firm clash with Scott Brown

Ryan Kent is facing a ban for appearing to throw a punch at the Celtic skipper on Sunday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 5:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,215 Views 3 Comments
Ryan Kent clashes with Scott Brown.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ryan Kent clashes with Scott Brown.
Ryan Kent clashes with Scott Brown.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

RYAN KENT IS facing a Scottish Football Association (SFA) charge following a violent clash with Celtic captain Scott Brown in Rangers’ 2-1 Old Firm Derby defeat on Sunday. 

Liverpool loanee Kent appeared to throw a punch at Brown shortly after James Forrest struck the winning goal four minutes from time at Celtic Park on Sunday.

The incident was not seen by the match officials, but the SFA has opened a ‘Fast Track’ disciplinary case against the player.

In a statement, the SFA confirmed Kent allegedly breached Disciplinary Rule 200, which concerns: “Where any one of the sending off offences of (A1) serious foul play, (A2) violent conduct, and (A3) spitting at an opponent or other person is committed by a player at a match, but that sending off offence was not seen by any of the match officials at the time that it was committed the mandatory suspension for that sending off offence as provided for in Annex C of the Judicial Panel Protocol shall be applied to the player.”

The case will be heard by a tribunal on Thursday.

Kent had earlier cancelled out Odsonne Edouard’s opening goal, with Rangers down to 10 men after Alfredo Morelos was sent off for elbowing Brown.

Rangers’ defeat saw them slip 13 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic after 31 matches

