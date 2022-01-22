Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 22 January 2022
Advertisement

Ryan Manning's stunner a highlight as several Irish players on target in EFL

It was also a good day for Will Keane, who scored a brace.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 22 Jan 2022, 6:07 PM
13 minutes ago 319 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5662173
Swansea City's Ryan Manning (centre) celebrates with team-mates
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Swansea City's Ryan Manning (centre) celebrates with team-mates
Swansea City's Ryan Manning (centre) celebrates with team-mates
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RYAN MANNING’S superb long-range strike was enough to seal all three points for Swansea as they overcame Preston 1-0 in the Championship today, leaving the Welsh club 17th in the table.

Manning’s 51st-minute strike was reward for a much-improved display after the break from Russell Martin’s men.

Cyrus Christie also started for Swansea, while Michael Obafemi was on the bench.

Alan Browne, Joe Rafferty and Greg Cunningham all started for Preston, while Sean Maguire was an unused sub.

Elsewhere, Scott Hogan’s second goal in three games helped Birmingham put breathing room between themselves and the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone with a 2-1 victory over Barnsley at St Andrew’s.

The visitors had former Drogheda player William Hondermarck on the bench

Ex-Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley’s thunderbolt could not prevent Coventry from suffering a 2-1 defeat to QPR in the Championship today.

Jimmy Dunne started for the visitors at the heart of their defence.

In League One, it was a good day for Will Keane, as his brace helped Wigan earn a 3-2 victory over Gillingham in a game that James McClean also started.

Club captain Anthony O’Connor was on target as Morecambe beat Wycombe 3-2.

Shane McLoughlin also started while Courtney Duffus was a late sub for the hosts, and Daryl Horgan also came on in the dying stages for the visitors.

Finally, in League Two, Stephen McLaughlin was on target as promotion-chasing Mansfield beat Barrow 3-1.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Stephen Quinn and John-Joe O’Toole also started for the visitors, while Harry Charsley came off the bench.

Dubliner Jamie Devitt was also involved, coming off the bench for the hosts.

N.B. We covered the earlier Championship games in a separate piece here.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie