Ryan Manning's stunner a highlight as several Irish players on target in EFL

RYAN MANNING’S superb long-range strike was enough to seal all three points for Swansea as they overcame Preston 1-0 in the Championship today, leaving the Welsh club 17th in the table.

Manning’s 51st-minute strike was reward for a much-improved display after the break from Russell Martin’s men.

Cyrus Christie also started for Swansea, while Michael Obafemi was on the bench.

Alan Browne, Joe Rafferty and Greg Cunningham all started for Preston, while Sean Maguire was an unused sub.

Elsewhere, Scott Hogan’s second goal in three games helped Birmingham put breathing room between themselves and the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone with a 2-1 victory over Barnsley at St Andrew’s.

The visitors had former Drogheda player William Hondermarck on the bench

Ex-Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley’s thunderbolt could not prevent Coventry from suffering a 2-1 defeat to QPR in the Championship today.

Jimmy Dunne started for the visitors at the heart of their defence.

In League One, it was a good day for Will Keane, as his brace helped Wigan earn a 3-2 victory over Gillingham in a game that James McClean also started.

Club captain Anthony O’Connor was on target as Morecambe beat Wycombe 3-2.

Shane McLoughlin also started while Courtney Duffus was a late sub for the hosts, and Daryl Horgan also came on in the dying stages for the visitors.

Finally, in League Two, Stephen McLaughlin was on target as promotion-chasing Mansfield beat Barrow 3-1.

Stephen Quinn and John-Joe O’Toole also started for the visitors, while Harry Charsley came off the bench.

Dubliner Jamie Devitt was also involved, coming off the bench for the hosts.

