Antonio Conte adds Ryan Mason to first-team coaching staff at Spurs

RYAN MASON HAS joined Antonio Conte’s coaching staff at Tottenham.

Mason spent six weeks in interim charge last season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and won four of his seven Premier League games in charge, securing Europa Conference League qualification on the final day of the campaign.

The former Spurs midfielder returned to his previous role as head of development at the club’s academy when Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed, but now returns to the first-team environment as a coach.

It is another big step in the 30-year-old’s journey as a coach, which began following his premature retirement in 2018 following a serious head injury while playing at Hull.

Cristian Stellini is appointed as Conte’s assistant, having worked with him at Inter Milan, with Gianluca Conte, Costantino Coratti, Gian Piero Ventrone and Stefano Bruno also joining the backroom staff.

Conte’s brother Gianluca takes up a position as technical and analytics coach, having worked with him in every role, while Coratti, Ventrone and Bruno join as fitness coaches.

Conte has yet to appoint a goalkeeping coach.

The new boss and his Italian staff will be in the dugout for Thursday’s Europa Conference League game with Vitesse Arnhem after being given work permits.

The 52-year-old has had to observe the first two training sessions since his appointment and was also unable to do a pre-match press conference on Wednesday as the paperwork had not gone through.