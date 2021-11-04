Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 4 November 2021
Advertisement

Antonio Conte adds Ryan Mason to first-team coaching staff at Spurs

The former interim manager is back with the first team after returning to his original role during Nuno Espirito Santo’s time in charge.

By Press Association Thursday 4 Nov 2021, 4:47 PM
44 minutes ago 1,333 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5592254
Ryan Mason during his time as interim Tottenham manager.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ryan Mason during his time as interim Tottenham manager.
Ryan Mason during his time as interim Tottenham manager.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RYAN MASON HAS joined Antonio Conte’s coaching staff at Tottenham.

Mason spent six weeks in interim charge last season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and won four of his seven Premier League games in charge, securing Europa Conference League qualification on the final day of the campaign.

The former Spurs midfielder returned to his previous role as head of development at the club’s academy when Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed, but now returns to the first-team environment as a coach.

It is another big step in the 30-year-old’s journey as a coach, which began following his premature retirement in 2018 following a serious head injury while playing at Hull.

Cristian Stellini is appointed as Conte’s assistant, having worked with him at Inter Milan, with Gianluca Conte, Costantino Coratti, Gian Piero Ventrone and Stefano Bruno also joining the backroom staff.

Conte’s brother Gianluca takes up a position as technical and analytics coach, having worked with him in every role, while Coratti, Ventrone and Bruno join as fitness coaches.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Conte has yet to appoint a goalkeeping coach.

The new boss and his Italian staff will be in the dugout for Thursday’s Europa Conference League game with Vitesse Arnhem after being given work permits.

The 52-year-old has had to observe the first two training sessions since his appointment and was also unable to do a pre-match press conference on Wednesday as the paperwork had not gone through.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie