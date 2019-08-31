Irish defender Ryan Nolan leaves Inter Milan to sign three-year deal with Serie C side

PROMISING YOUNG IRISH defender Ryan Nolan has agreed to join Serie C side SS Arezzo on a three-year deal from Inter Milan.

The Clare-born footballer was brought to Inter in 2015 after being spotted by renowned scout Pierluigi Casiraghi whilst playing for Spanish side Murcia.

The defender signed his first senior contract last August, a two-year deal, and was brought on the club’s pre-season tour by former manager Luciano Spalletti last summer.

Nolan was named amongst the substitutes for Inter’s Europa League game with Rapid Vienna in February, but did not make his senior competitive debut for the club.

This week it was confirmed that the 20-year-old, who captained Inter’s youth team last season, had joined SS Arezzo on a three-year contract in order to experience regular first-team football.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!