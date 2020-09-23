BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in bid for Welsh football club Wrexham

The gang buys a football club?

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 10:34 PM
45 minutes ago 7,368 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5213399
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Image: PA Images
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Image: PA Images

HOLLYWOOD STARS RYAN Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to invest in Wrexham and realise the “fantastic potential” of the National League club.

Talks with Reynolds and McElhenney will continue after Wrexham Supporters Trust Board members voted overwhelmingly in favour of that happening at a special general meeting.

The vote led to the club revealing the identity of the two proposed bidders – ‘Deadpool’ star Reynolds and American actor, director, producer and screenwriter McElhenny, who is best known as the creator of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’.

Reynolds, who has varied business interests, took to Twitter on Wednesday night to reply to a 2012 tweet that stated: “You never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham.”

He told his 16.5million Twitter followers: “Yep, you never know.”

Wrexham director Spencer Harris, who is also a director of the Supporters Trust, told the PA news agency of the proposed Hollywood investment: “It’s still at the stage where we have to finalise the deal and bring it back to the members at a second AGM. But I would like to think that Rob and Ryan think Wrexham is an attractive prospect with fantastic potential.

“People with the professionalism of Rob and Ryan do not come around very often and news of their interest is quite exciting for the supporters, I’m sure. They are very driven individuals and very successful people in their industry. But from our discussions I can say they are both down to earth and want what is best for the club.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Harris said he had spoken to the two Hollywood stars on a Zoom call on Wednesday night after the AGM backed the club to hold further investment talks.

He said contact had originally been made with representatives of the two actors, before McElhenny and Reynolds had personally spoken to Wrexham officials.

“I’m sure people will consider it a remarkable story,” Harris said. “But I would ask for people to give us time to complete the story.

“Hopefully we can bring another amazing chapter to the history of what is the third-oldest professional club in the world and the oldest professional club in Wales.”

A Wrexham Supporters Trust Board statement said: “As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the resolution.

“As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC.

“In due course, Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie