Ryan Reynolds was 'immediately filled with confidence' after speaking with James McClean

RYAN REYNOLDS SAYS he and his Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney are “super-excited” by their signing of James McClean, who joined the League Two outfit from Wigan on Friday.

McClean, who has 100 international caps for the Republic of Ireland and was Wigan’s Player of the Season as they were relegated from the Championship during their last campaign, will drop down a division to play for the Hollywood-backed Welsh outfit.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Gillette Soccer Saturday ahead of Wrexham’s opening-day 5-3 home defeat to MK Dons in League Two, Reynolds confirmed both he and McElhenney had spoken to McClean in advance of the move.

And the Deadpool actor said McClean’s signing was a coup not only for his playing ability, but for his potential influence on the rest of Wrexham’s squad.

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are 'super excited' after the signing of James McClean✍️pic.twitter.com/Mldiw22GNa — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 5, 2023

“I spoke with James, as did Rob, and we’re super-excited — not just because he’s obviously an enormous talent and a huge addition to the team; he’s a leader.

“He’s one of those guys where you speak to him and you’re immediately filled with confidence.

“He understands what’s ahead of him and the job he has to do, and he’s going to be amazing in the locker room, I think. He brings a ton of experience.

“He’s like a lot of the players in our locker room. One of the things I’m most proud of is the heads of the guys in the locker room: there’s a humility to them, they work really hard, they take this all deadly seriously.

“James is no different. I can’t wait to have him here. He’s going to be amazing.”