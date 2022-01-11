Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 11 January 2022
Advertisement

Stoke legend retires at 34 after serious back injury with David Beckham's Inter Miami

Ryan Shawcross made more than 400 appearances for Stoke having joined them from Manchester United.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 5:18 PM
18 minutes ago 1,001 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5651487
Ryan Shawcross in action for S
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ryan Shawcross in action for S
Ryan Shawcross in action for S
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER STOKE CAPTAIN Ryan Shawcross has announced his retirement.

The 34-year-old sustained a season-ending back injury playing for David Beckham’s Inter Miami in August and has decided to call time on his 16-year playing career.

“Despite stepping out of my playing career due to injury, my passion for the game is still intact, and after having secured my coaching licences, I am looking forward to pursuing a career in coaching,” Shawcross, who made more than 400 appearances for Stoke having joined them from Manchester United in January 2008 after a previous loan spell, told intermiamicf.com.

“I would like to thank the whole Inter Miami CF organisation and fan base for the opportunity they’ve provided me to come here, I would also like to thank the Stoke City fans for their support.

“Last but not least, thank my wife and my kids for being a pillar throughout my life.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie