Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 26 September 2021
Advertisement

United States clinches Ryder Cup victory over Europe

It was two-time major winner Collin Morikawa who delivered the clinching blow.

By AFP Sunday 26 Sep 2021, 10:08 PM
11 minutes ago 10,226 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5558805
Scottie Scheffler celebrates.
Image: PA
Scottie Scheffler celebrates.
Scottie Scheffler celebrates.
Image: PA

THE UNITED STATES won the Ryder Cup on Sunday, taking an insurmountable lead over Europe in the team golf showdown to reclaim the trophy.

After victories by Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson Dechambeau put the Americans on the brink of victory at 14-6, it was two-time major winner Collin Morikawa who delivered the clinching blow.

Needing only a half-point to guarantee US victory, Morikawa hit a tee shot at the par-3 17th to three feet from the hole.

After Norway’s Viktor Hovland missed a 45-foot birdie putt, Morikawa tapped in to clinch a half-point for the US side, going one-up with one hole remaining and assuring the US triumph.

The Americans, featuring nine of the world’s 11 top-ranked players, seized an 11-5 lead after foursomes and four-ball matches Friday and Saturday, their largest two-day edge since 1975.

The US team needed 3.5 more points from Sunday’s 12 concluding singles matches to take the Cup.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy won Sunday’s opening match for Europe 3&2 over Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, taking his only point of the week.

But Scheffler started the US scoring by defeating world number one Jon Rahm of Spain 4&3.

Moments later, Cantlay, the US PGA playoff champion, completed a 4&2 victory over Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

DeChambeau, last year’s US Open winner, pushed the US team to the brink of victory with a 3&2 triumph over Spain’s Sergio Garcia.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Americans lead the all-time rivalry 27-14 with two drawn although they still trail Europe 11-9-1 since the expansion beyond a British-Irish squad in 1979.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie