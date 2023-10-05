Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.
Rome
Fire breaks out at Ryder Cup venue
An investigation is under way but nobody was injured in the incident which occurred close to the first fairway of the course.
1 hour ago

AN INVESTIGATION IS under way after a fire broke out at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on Thursday, just days after the venue staged Europe’s victory in the Ryder Cup.

Social media footage captured a blaze and billowing smoke emanating from one of the buildings at the course and a Ryder Cup Europe spokesperson confirmed a temporary hospitality structure had caught fire.

The spokesperson added nobody was injured in an incident which occurred close to the first fairway of the course in Rome.

Thousands attended last weekend to watch Europe regain the Ryder Cup as a team captained by Luke Donald claimed a 16.5-11.5 victory over Zach Johnson’s United States in the biennial event.

“A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club earlier this afternoon,” said the spokesperson.

“Local fire crews were called to the scene at 17.07 local time and quickly brought the blaze under control.

“Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any other structure.

“The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.”

Press Association
