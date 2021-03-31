BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 31 March 2021
Toulouse forward Rynhardt Elstadt to miss Munster game due to quarantine rules

The French side fly to Ireland on Thursday, 12 days since Elstadt left South Africa.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Mar 2021, 12:21 PM
36 minutes ago 983 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5397265
Toulouse forward Rynhardt Elstadt.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
SOUTH AFRICA FORWARD Rynhardt Elstadt will miss Toulouse’s European Champions Cup last 16 visit to Munster this weekend after updated rules from the tournament organisers, with the news confirmed by the French club’s coach Ugo Mola said today.

Elstadt, 31, had returned home to take a pilot exam but European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) guidelines have been aligned with those of the Irish government which necessitate a two-week quarantine.

The French champions will fly to Ireland on Thursday, 12 days since Elstadt left South Africa.

Mola’s men, joint-record four-time European champions, are also without nine backs due to fitness issues for Saturday’s re-run of the 2008 final.

“He (Elstadt) was in line with the rules. We gave him permission to go,” Mola said.

“The preparation for this clash has obviously been disturbed by Covid-19 protocols and our injuries.

“It’s one hell of a handicap when we know the intensity of a knock-out match in the Champions Cup,” he add.

Mola said Elstadt’s absence will be particularly disappointing given he won’t get the opportunity to line out against fellow South African CJ Stander, who will hang up his boots at the end of the season aged 31.

“CJ Stander’s retirement is surprisingly early, and a rare quality,” Mola said.

“I regret that he will not be able to measure himself against his compatriot Rynhardt Elstadt.”

The winner at Thomond Park will travel to the winner of Wasps against Clermont in the quarter-finals next weekend. 

© – AFP, 2021

