BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 17 March 2021
Advertisement

‘Queen of the Nurburgring’ and ex-Top Gear host Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

The Top Gear presenter revealed last year that she had been dealing with a rare form of cancer since 2017.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 11:24 AM
1 hour ago 2,934 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5383953
Racing driver and Top Gear presenter Sabine Schmitz has died at the age of 51.
Image: Andrew Matthews/PA
Racing driver and Top Gear presenter Sabine Schmitz has died at the age of 51.
Racing driver and Top Gear presenter Sabine Schmitz has died at the age of 51.
Image: Andrew Matthews/PA

SABINE SCHMITZ, THE only female winner of the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, has died at the age of 51.

The Top Gear presenter revealed last year that she had been dealing with a rare form of cancer since 2017.

German race track Nurburgring said in a statement: “The Nurburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver.

“Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness.

“We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine!”

Adenau-born Schmitz’s first triumph at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring came in 1996 with Johannes Scheid and Hans Widmann in the BMW M3.

She won again the following year with Scheid, Hans-Jurgen Tiemann and Peter Zakowski.

Schmitz, who was widely known as ‘Queen of the Nurburgring’, later impressed with her own team Frikadelli Racing, which she had founded with her husband Klaus Abbelen.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

She first joined Jeremy Clarkson on the BBC show Top Gear in 2004 and became part of the presenting team when Chris Evans revamped the programme in 2016.

Formula One paid tribute by saying on Twitter: “We are all deeply saddened to hear that Sabine Schmitz has passed away.

“An incredible talent and wonderful person who made us all smile. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

The FIA’s Women in Motorsport commission added: “Such sad news about Sabine Schmitz, Queen of the Nurburgring. Our sincere condolences to all her family and friends.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie