Ex-LOI defenders help Sacramento to unlikely place in US Open Cup final

DAN CASEY AND LEE Desmond, once of Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic respectively, played all 120 minutes as USL side Sacramento Republic upset Sporting Kansas City on penalties to progress to the final of the US Open Cup, the American equivalent of the FAI Cup.

Their opponents are established in Major League Soccer, and Sacramento’s progress to the final marks the first time a second-tier, non-MLS side has reached the decider since 2008. It continues an improbable cup run, which has included victory against LA Galaxy.

The semi-final finished goalless, with Casey denied an extra-time winner by Sporting’s goalkeeper before Sacramento triumphed 5-4 on spot kicks.

They will face Orlando City in the final, a side that features former AC Milan, Chelsea and Brazil forward Alexandre Pato. The final is set for 7 September at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The winner earns a spot in the Concacaf Champions League.

Desmond joined the club in the wake of last year’s FAI Cup triumph with Pat’s, while Casey joined from Bohs at the start of 2021.