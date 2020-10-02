Sadio Mane self-isolating after positive test for Covid-19

LIVERPOOL FORWARD SADIO Mane has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have announced.

Mane is self-isolating with what the club described as “minor symptoms”.

A club statement read: “Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

“The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

“However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.”