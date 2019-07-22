This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 July, 2019
Mane will miss Liverpool's season opener against Man City

The Senegalese forward won’t return to training until days before the beginning of the Premier League campaign, Jurgen Klopp revealed.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Jul 2019, 11:59 AM
1 hour ago 3,186 Views 4 Comments
Mane looking dejected after Senegal lost out to Algeria in the African Cup of Nations final.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

SADIO MANE WILL miss Liverpool’s Community Shield clash against Manchester City as manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the star would return to training just days before the start of the Premier League.

After helping Liverpool win the Champions League, Mane guided Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final in Egypt, where they lost to Algeria in the decider.

The attacker’s busy off-season will mean he misses the Community Shield on 4 August, set to return just four days out from his side’s league opener against Norwich City.

“He is in good shape,” Klopp told the club’s website after a 2-1 friendly loss to Sevilla on yesterday.

Obviously they had a celebration in Senegal and I’m happy about that because it showed that they respect the competition and saw the second place as a success, which is nice.

“He is now on holiday, not the longest one. He will be back on 5 August, after the Manchester City game. That means he had two weeks.

“There is four or five days to prepare for Norwich, 10 days for Chelsea [in the Uefa Super Cup].”

Mane scored 26 goals in 50 games in all competitions for Liverpool last season.

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

