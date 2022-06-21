Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

Sadio Mane set to seal €41 million Bayern Munich move

The Liverpool forward reportedly landed in Germany on a private jet today in order to undergo a medical .

By AFP Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 1:14 PM
31 minutes ago 911 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5795906
Sadio Mane (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Sadio Mane (file pic).
Sadio Mane (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LIVERPOOL FORWARD Sadio Mane reportedly landed in Germany on a private jet on Tuesday in order to undergo a medical and sign for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Kicker magazine and top-selling German daily Bild both say that after touching down at the city’s airport, the 30-year-old was taken to a Munich hospital for a medical exam by Bayern’s team doctor.

Mane’s transfer to the Bundesliga giants is expected to cost around €41 million (£35 million).

The Senegalese forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and to hold his first Bayern press conference on Wednesday.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie