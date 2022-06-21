Sadio Mane set to seal €41 million Bayern Munich move

LIVERPOOL FORWARD Sadio Mane reportedly landed in Germany on a private jet on Tuesday in order to undergo a medical and sign for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
Kicker magazine and top-selling German daily Bild both say that after touching down at the city’s airport, the 30-year-old was taken to a Munich hospital for a medical exam by Bayern’s team doctor.
Mane’s transfer to the Bundesliga giants is expected to cost around €41 million (£35 million).
The Senegalese forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and to hold his first Bayern press conference on Wednesday.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (3)