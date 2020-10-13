BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 13 October 2020
Saints rally from 17 points behind to pip Chargers in overtime thriller

41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees kicked into gear with his side down 20-3 just before half-time.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 10:08 AM
56 minutes ago 532 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5231433
Drew Brees throws a touchdown pass for the Saints.
Image: Butch Dill
Drew Brees throws a touchdown pass for the Saints.
Drew Brees throws a touchdown pass for the Saints.
Image: Butch Dill

THE NEW ORLEANS Saints rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 at the Superdome.

In what was a battle between youth and experience at quarterback, 22-year-old Chargers newcomer Justin Herbert exploded out of the blocks and became the first rookie to throw four touchdowns during Monday night football, which included three in the first half.

Saints counterpart Drew Brees might have had a quiet start, but the 41-year-old veteran kicked into gear with his side down 20-3 just before half-time and was productive all through the second half.

He marched New Orleans down the field before Saints head coach Sean Payton sent in back-up Taysom Hill with one minute left, which was more than enough time for the oft-maligned quarterback to take the snap and run in the game-tying touchdown.

Herbert then took his team forward to set up a potential game-winning field goal from Michael Badgley, who may be thinking about removing his trademarked nickname of ‘The Money Badger’ after the 50-yarder bounced off the upright and sent the game to overtime at 27-27.

New Orleans took the lead after kicker Wil Lutz nailed a 36-yard field goal in the extra period, with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore stopping Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams on a fourth-and-seven to seal the win.

Press Association

