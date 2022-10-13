Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 13 October 2022
Advertisement

Saka makes the difference as Arsenal's good form continues

The Gunners extended their winning run to six games by overcoming Bodo/Glimt this evening in Norway.

By Press Association Thursday 13 Oct 2022, 8:00 PM
19 minutes ago 470 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5892819
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring the winner in this evening's clash with Bodo/Glimt.
Image: AP/PA Images
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring the winner in this evening's clash with Bodo/Glimt.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring the winner in this evening's clash with Bodo/Glimt.
Image: AP/PA Images

ARSENAL’S FINE START to the season continued as Bukayo Saka hit the only goal of the game to see off Bodo/Glimt and put the Gunners in charge of their Europa League group.

Mikel Arteta’s side sit top of the Premier League and made it 11 wins from 12 in all competitions with a 1-0 victory in Norway.

The Spaniard opted for a strong line-up, naming seven full internationals with the prospect of winning the group to bypass the round of 32 stage leading to the likes of Saka, William Saliba and Ben White starting the game.

Bodo had won their last 14 home matches in European competition and Jose Mourinho’s Roma were famously humbled 6-1 at the 8,300-capacity Aspmyra Stadium last year.

But, inside the Arctic Circle and with swirling rain, Arsenal put on a professional display to maintain their winning start to Group A.

Saka was arguably the most surprising inclusion in the XI but it was the England winger who broke the deadlock.

It was one of the luckiest goals of his career, his initial effort hitting defender Marius Hoibraten, rebounding off Saka’s chest and into the back of the next.

The hosts had already lost captain Ulrik Saltnes through injury before Saka’s opener and then saw Amahl Pellegrino miss a fine chance to level.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The forward burst through on Matt Turner’s goal, latching onto a ball over the top but could only skew his shot high and wide.

Pellegrino had another chance early in the second half, this time forcing a low save out of Turner with Ola Solbakken firing just over moments later.

With the hosts now on top, Runar Espejord was the next Bodo player to pass up a fine opportunity, Arteta reacting with a double change as Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench.

Those alterations allowed Arsenal to wrestle back control of the contest, the rest of the game seen out with minimal fuss as the Gunners add another three points to their Europa League haul ahead of next Thursday’s clash with PSV Eindhoven.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie