Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Nantes make formal complaint to Fifa as Cardiff miss first Sala payment

The clubs are wrangling over payment of the transfer fee following the tragic death of the striker last month.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 2:35 PM
19 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4515762
Sala lost his life in a tragic airplane accident in January.
Image: Imago/PA Images


Image: Imago/PA Images

FRENCH CLUB NANTES have referred their dispute with Cardiff City over the transfer fee of Emiliano Sala to Fifa, football’s governing body confirmed on Wednesday.

The clubs are wrangling over payment of the fee following the tragic death of Argentinian Sala in an airplane accident in January.

Nantes referred the matter to the sport’s global body after the Welsh side declined to pay an initial €6 million of the €17 million total fee.

“We can confirm that we have received yesterday evening (Tuesday) a claim from FC Nantes against Cardiff City in connection with the transfer of Emiliano Sala,” a Fifa spokesperson said.

“We are looking into the matter and consequently we have no further comments at this stage.”

Sala died in plane crash on his way from Nantes to Cardiff to join his new club.

Pilot David Ibbotson, 59, was flying the 28-year-old Argentine striker Sala to the Premier League outfit on 21 January when the accident happened.

Cardiff said they wanted to wait for the results of the investigation into the accident before transferring the fee.

Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB)said Monday the plane carrying Sala did not have a commercial licence.

But it said the journey would have been allowed as a “private” flight in which costs are shared between pilot and passenger.

It added that the basis on which Sala was a passenger had not been established.

Football agent Mark McKay had a mandate from Nantes to negotiate the transfer of the professional contract between the two clubs.

Nantes has said that the mandate had expired by the time Sala boarded the flight as he had already signed for Cardiff City.

The investigators also said that since the pilot’s logbook and licence were not recovered, it was unclear whether Ibbotson was authorised to fly at night.

Ibbotson’s body has not been found.

© – AFP 2019 

COMMENTS (1)

